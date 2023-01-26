The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
No. 10 Maryland uses 1st quarter run, beats No. 13 Michigan

January 26, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. EST
Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, attempts to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night.

Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (17-4, 8-2), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Lavender Briggs scored 14 points and Shyanne Sellers added 13.

Maryland gained a measure of revenge after losing twice to Michigan last season — including a 20-point rout in College Park.

Leigha Brown led Michigan (16-5, 6-4) with 16 points.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 72, PITTSBURGH 57

PITTSBURGH — Deja Kelly scored 23 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points as North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh.

North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer, a steal and a three-point play.

Alyssa Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina (15-5, 6-3 ACC).

Dayshanette Harris scored 16 points, Liatu King had 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Brown added 11 points for Pittsburgh (7-13, 5-7).

