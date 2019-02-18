Michigan State’s Nick Ward, right, talks with Joshua Langford, center, and Jack Hoiberg, left, while on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/Associated Press)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.

Izzo says Ward was injured when his hand was hit or it made contact with the rim in a 62-44 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Ward is the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft last year.

Shooting guard Joshua Langford , the team’s third-leading scorer, had season-ending surgery on his left foot this month.

The 10th-ranked Spartans host Rutgers on Wednesday and play at No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

