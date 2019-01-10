Nevada guard Jazz Johnson (22) and San Jose State guard Zach Chappell (4) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press)

RENO, Nev. — Caleb Martin scored 21 of his 23 points in the second-half and No. 10 Nevada rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat San Jose State 92-53 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Caroline scored 19 points. Corey Henson added 15 and Cody Martin scored 14. Trey Porter grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.

Brae Ivey led San Jose State (3-11, 0-2 in Mountain West) with 10 points.

Caroline hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds in and Nevada (15-1, 2-1) never trailed.

Martin led Nevada’s second half charge. After making just one shot in the first half, Nevada’s leading scorer made seven of eight in the second half, including six 3-pointers.

San Jose State stayed close with the highly-favored Wolf Pack, trailing by single digits, 43-34, with 13:46 left in the game. But Nevada outscored the Spartans 49-19 from there.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: A 27-point underdog, San Jose State rebounded after Nevada’s 20-5 run to start the game and stayed within single digits well into the second half. But the Spartans committed 22 turnovers to Nevada’s eight.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack bounced back Wednesday after the first loss of the season Saturday, 85-58, at New Mexico.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: Returns home to face Boise State on Saturday.

Nevada: Visits Fresno State on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.