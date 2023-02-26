No. 10 Notre Dame overcomes Miles injury to clinch ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sonia Citron scored 27 points, including four key free throws in the final 1:20, and No. 10 Notre Dame overcame the loss to star guard Olivia Miles to a knee injury to beat Louisville 68-65 on Sunday and clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title.
She returned to the bench in the third quarter with the knee wrapped in ice and eventually a bandage. Miles then watched Notre Dame (24-4, 15-3 ACC) rally from a 33-24 halftime deficit and take the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
KK Bransford’s layup got the Irish within 53-52 before Citron and Cassandre Prosper followed with five consecutive free throws to lead by four. Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith made two free throws, but Citron’s 3-pointer made it 60-55 and maintained that edge as the Cardinals missed two of four from the line.
Citron made two more from the line with 43.3 seconds left to make it 66-61 but missed two after Mykasa Robinson’s layup to open the door for the Cardinals (21-10, 12-6). Van Lith’s left-corner 3-pointer missed, Prosper was fouled on the defensive rebound and then made two with six seconds left to seal it.
Citron made 10 of 14 free throws and 7 of 13 shots with three 3s as the Irish won their sixth in a row and swept Louisville.
Van Lith made 10 of 12 free throws to finish with 23 for Louisville, which closed the final 2:51 without a field goal.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: Duke’s loss to North Carolina opened the door for the Irish and they took advantage to gain the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament. That wasn’t easy considering Miles was sitting on the bench with injury.
Louisville: The Cardinals’ loss spoiled the home finales for seniors Morgan Jones, Chrislyn Carr, Norika Konno, Liz Dixon, Josie Williams and Mykasa Robinson.
UP NEXT
ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25