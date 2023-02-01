No. 10 Ohio State beats Wisconsin 90-67, ends 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADISON, Wis. — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help No. 10 Ohio State beat Wisconsin 90-67 on Wednesday night, snapping the Buckeyes’ three-game losing skid. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which started the season with 19 straight wins before losing three in a row.

Serah Williams scored 23 points and Avery LaBarbera added 17 for Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9), which has lost five of its last six games.

Ohio State scored 12 points off Wisconsin turnovers to take a 45-34 halftime lead. The Buckeyes finished with 24 points off Badgers’ miscues in the game.

But no lead was safe early in the second half for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes missed their first three shot attempts in the third quarter as Wisconsin used an 11-5 spurt to trim Ohio State’s lead to 50-49.

Advertisement

Badgers reserve Brooke Schramek capped the run with a 3-pointer. Cotie McMahon wouldn’t let the Buckeyes lose, scorign 15 of her 19 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State:. Thierry and Mikesell were effective on offense early. The duo combined for 23 first-half points on 7 for 13 shooting.

Wisconsin: The Badgers had a tough time taking care of the ball, which gave the Buckeyes an opportunity to increase their first-half lead. Wisconsin committed turnovers on six straight first-quarter possessions.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 8 Maryland Sunday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Rutgers Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

GiftOutline Gift Article