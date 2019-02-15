LOS ANGELES — Alanna Smith scored 22 points, and No. 10 Stanford rebounded from its worst loss under coach Tara VanDerveer with a 65-51 victory over UCLA on Friday night.

The Cardinal came into the game with three losses in their last five games — including a 40-point defeat to No. 3 Oregon last Sunday — but were able to bounce back with a win on the road. They nearly squandered a 16-point halftime lead before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.

UCLA got to 44-42 on a Michaela Onyenwere layup when Stanford scored 10 straight to put it out of reach. Kiana Williams, who scored 15 points, scored the first five points during the run.

DiJonai Carrington added 13 points for Stanford (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12).

Onyenwere led the Bruins (15-10, 9-4) with 21 points and Kennedy Burke added 12.

UCLA scored first eight points and led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before Stanford took control in the second to take a 35-19 lead at halftime. The Cardinal were 10 of 13 from the field in the quarter and started off with an 11-0 run. The also closed the half by scoring the final 13 points and holding the Bruins without a point in the final 5:04.

After Alyssa Jerome’s layup put the Cardinal up 37-22, the Bruins scored 14 straight points to get to 37-36 with 5:07 remaining in the quarter. Burke had six points during the run and Lajahna Drummer had four. A Smith 3-pointer ended Stanford’s run and it led 44-40 going into the fourth.

Stanford: Smith also had 13 rebounds for her seventh double-double in the last 15 games.

UCLA: The Bruins — who are in the midst of facing four ranked opponents in five games — fell to 4-5 against top 25 teams this season.

Stanford: Travels to USC on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts California on Sunday.

