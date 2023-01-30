No. 10 Texas hosts No. 17 Baylor following Rice's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (17-4, 6-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -3.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 17 Baylor Bears after Jabari Rice scored 21 points in Texas’ 82-71 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns are 12-1 in home games. Texas is third in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.2.

The Bears are 5-3 in conference matchups. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 35.7% from deep. Adam Flagler leads the Bears shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Longhorns and Bears meet Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Keyonte George is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

