No. 10 Texas plays No. 14 Iowa State following Carr's 20-point game

Texas Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after Marcus Carr scored 20 points in Texas’ 72-70 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is fourth in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.5.

The Cyclones and Longhorns face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Carr is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

