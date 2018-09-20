Arizona State (2-1, 0-0) at No. 10 Washington (2-1, 1-0 Pac-12), 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington by 17½.

Series record: Arizona State leads 20-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Washington returns home after passing its first test of conference play with an impressive win at Utah led by its defense. The Huskies limited Utah to 261 yards of offense and held the Utes scoreless after the first quarter. And there’s a bit of revenge at stake for the Huskies after last year’s lackluster loss in the desert. Arizona State is looking to rebound after its 28-21 loss to San Diego State, including a controversial conclusion that cost the Sun Devils a chance to tie in the closing seconds.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington’s offensive line vs. Arizona State’s pressure. Washington’s protection of QB Jake Browning continues to be shaky and its run game finally got started against Utah thanks to the individual effort of RB Myles Gaskin. The Sun Devils bring an exotic series of fronts and blitzes that force the offensive line to be on the same page, and can cause chaos.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: WR N’Keal Harry. Arizona State’s star has a touchdown catch in each of his past five games and has a reception in 28 consecutive games. Harry will face a major challenge this week with Washington’s standout secondary. Harry had nine catches against Washington last season.

Washington: CBs Jordan Miller and Byron Murphy. Miller and Murphy are the leaders of Washington’s stellar secondary and each are coming off fantastic games. Miller had his first interception of the season and Murphy was the physical enforcer against the Utes. Miller suffered a season-ending leg injury against Arizona State last year.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington has dropped 11 of past 12 meetings against Sun Devils. Only win during span was 44-18 win in Seattle in 2016. ... Arizona State is 16-22-2 all-time in Pac-10/12 openers, including wins the past two seasons. Arizona State has never won Pac-10/12 openers in three straight seasons since joining the conference in 1978. ... Arizona State running backs have not lost a fumble in 22 straight games, a span of 593 consecutive carries.

