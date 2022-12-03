No. 11 Arkansas plays San Jose State after Council's 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1)
The Spartans are 1-0 on the road. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brazile is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Council is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.1 points for Arkansas.
Trey Anderson is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.6 points. Omari Moore is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for San Jose State.
