No. 11 Arkansas plays San Jose State after Council's 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -19; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Ricky Council IV scored 27 points in Arkansas' 74-61 victory over the Troy Trojans. The Razorbacks are 4-0 on their home court. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.6.

The Spartans are 1-0 on the road. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brazile is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Council is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.1 points for Arkansas.

Trey Anderson is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.6 points. Omari Moore is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

