Barnum scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-1), who have won six straight, the last three over in-state rivals Central Arkansas, Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Makayla Daniels also had 13 points and Marquesha Davis added 15.
Kaila Walker led the Golden Lions (1-4) with 15 points and Khadijah Brown added 13 with 10 rebounds.
Slocum and Davis combined for 15 points as the Razorbacks opened a 24-12 lead after one quarter. Arkansas limited Pine Bluff to 2-of-14 shooting in the second quarter and took a 45-20 lead at the half.
The Lions shot 19% in the first half and 25% for the game.
