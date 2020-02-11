OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lewis has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 76.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 21-0 when they score at least 67 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 8-10 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 20th nationally. The Alabama defense has allowed 78.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th).

