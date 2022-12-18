No. 11 Baylor Bears and the Washington State Cougars play in Dallas, Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2) Dallas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -9.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the No. 11 Baylor Bears meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bears are 7-2 in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 84.6 points and is shooting 48.4%.

The Cougars are 4-3 in non-conference play. Washington State is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% for Baylor.

Jabe Mullins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 16.7 points for Washington State.

