No. 11 Baylor puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (8-3) at Baylor Bears (8-2) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Bears face Northwestern State. The Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Baylor is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Flo Thamba paces the Bears with 5.2 boards.

The Demons are 4-2 on the road. Northwestern State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Baylor.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Isaac Haney is averaging 12.8 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

