No. 11 Baylor puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (8-3) at Baylor Bears (8-2)
The Demons are 4-2 on the road. Northwestern State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Baylor.
Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Isaac Haney is averaging 12.8 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
