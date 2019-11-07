KEY MATCHUP

WR Denzel Mims vs. TCU’s secondary. Mims just missed his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, with five catches for 99 yards against West Virginia last week. Frogs DBs Trevon Moehrig and Jeff Gladney rank 3-4 in the Big 12 in passes defended. Moehrig has four interceptions, the most by a TCU player since 2016. Gladney’s 39 career starts are the most by any active Frogs player.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Junior DE James Lynch has a Big 12-leading 8½ sacks this season. He has 17 in his career, and will become the school’s career leader with one more. The Frogs have allowed 20 sacks, third-most in the league.

TCU: Junior WR Jalen Reagor scored both TCU touchdowns in a 16-9 win over Baylor last year, with a 65-yard TD catch and a 37-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-1 reverse. Reagor is coming off his best game this season, with seven catches for 128 yards against Oklahoma State.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the 115th game in the series, the most-played for both schools. ... Only No. 4 Clemson (24) and No. 3 Ohio State (14) have longer active winning streaks than Baylor. ... The Horned Frogs have won the last four games against Baylor, their longest winning streak in the series since winning eight in a row from 1964-71. ... TCU coach Gary Patterson is 8-3 against Baylor — the wins are by an average margin of 22.1 points, the losses by 2.7 points. ... Baylor has blocked nine kicks in its last 13 games.

