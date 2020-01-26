Stonewall had eight rebounds, Campbell had seven rebounds and eight assists and Church had three steals.

The Blue Demons had six triples in the first quarter and were 12 of 22 overall, racing to a 32-15 lead. The Hoyas shot 30%.

Church had a two layups and a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run over the middle of the first quarter that pushed the lead to 20-7. Held and Campbell closed it with 3 pointers.

Brianna Jones, Anita Kelava and Taylor Barnes scored 10 points each for the Hoyas (4-16, 1-8).

