Georgia secondary vs. Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson. Johnson, a junior, has 40 receptions since Oct. 25, the most among all FBS players. Johnson ranks fifth in the SEC with 49 catches this season. Georgia leads the SEC with 23 sacks but the secondary has been without senior safety Richard LeCounte the last three games following a motorcycle accident.

One week after becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri, Sarah Fuller will be with the team again. Ryley Guay, who made 9 of 11 field goals last season, could rejoin the roster. He’s currently in medical school. ... Vanderbilt has never had a winless season. ... The Commodores have lost 10 straight road games and 12 straight SEC games. ... Georgia’s home record in the rivalry is 30-7. The Bulldogs’ last loss to Vanderbilt came in 2016, Kirby Smart’s first season as coach. ... QB JT Daniels, the Southern Cal transfer who threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 21, is expected to make his third start for Georgia. ... Daniels has completed 11 of 12 passes for 150 yards and four TDs on third down. ... Georgia’s Jake Camarda’s 47.8 yards per punt ranks third in the nation.