Haylee Andrews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (18-11, 11-7 WCC), which has already secured at least a fourth-place finish in the standings.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Pilots, including road wins against Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount last weekend.
The Zags’ only loss in conference was to St. Mary’s in Moraga, California, 70-60, back on Feb. 8 when the Wirth twins were held scoreless. The Bulldogs downed Portland 62-57 earlier this season in Spokane.
Kate Anderson, honored before the game as the lone senior on the Pilots, hit a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 11 going into the second quarter. Anderson finished with 10 points.
A pair of layups from Alex Fowler and Maddie Muhlheim’s 3-pointer gave the Pilots an 18-14 lead in the second quarter and Portland led 24-23 at the half.
The Bulldogs began to pull away in the second half, stretching the lead to as many as 12 points.
Kaylynne Troung’s 3-pointer gave the Zags a 32-28 lead in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 40-35 lead.
