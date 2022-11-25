No. 11 Indiana hosts Jackson State following Thompson's 20-point game

Indiana finished 21-14 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Indiana plays the Jackson State Tigers after Race Thompson scored 20 points in Indiana’s 87-68 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 5-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game last season, 9.4 from the free throw line and 15.3 from deep.