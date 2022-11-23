No. 11 Indiana hosts Little Rock after Gardner's 23-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)
Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -29; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.
Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.
Little Rock finished 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.