No. 11 Indiana hosts Little Rock after Gardner's 23-point outing

Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

Little Rock finished 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.