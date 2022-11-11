No. 11 Indiana women beat UMass Lowell 93-37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points and No. 11 Indiana beat UMass Lowell 93-37 on Friday night for the fourth largest margin of victory in program history.

Indiana pulled away in the second quarter as UMass Lowell went nine-plus minutes without a field goal. The Hoosiers went on a 23-3 run during the drought and led 49-17 at halftime.