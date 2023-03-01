No. 11 Kansas State hosts Oklahoma after Nowell's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Markquis Nowell scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 73-68 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wildcats are 15-1 in home games. Kansas State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 4-12 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 13.1 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sherfield is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

