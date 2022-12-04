No. 11 LSU women beat back Tulane in 85-72 win

The Tigers (9-0) are off to their best since winning their first nine in the 2009-10 season.

LSU led 27-20 in a first quarter in which it made 11 of 16 shots and Tulane 9 for 17. The Tigers extended their lead to 40-27 at halftime before the Green Wave unloaded with a 30-point third in which it shot 12 for 16 including 6 for 7 from 3-point range. Dynah Jones scored 16 of her team-high 25 points for Tulane in the quarter and the Green Wave closed to 61-58.