No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -5.5; over/under is 159.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers visit the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles have gone 13-1 in home games. Marquette averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 18- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Musketeers are 11-3 in conference matchups. Xavier averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Souley Boum is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

