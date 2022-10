No. 11 Oklahoma St., No. 20 Texas try to stay in Big 12 race

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Texas by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Series record: Texas leads 26-10. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Oklahoma State and Texas are trying to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game. TCU and Kansas State are unbeaten in league play, so a second league loss could be costly for either team. Texas has won three straight and wants to keep its momentum going. The Longhorns’ losses are by a point to Alabama and in overtime to Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is coming off a double-overtime loss to TCU and wants to bounce back.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas QB Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma State pass rush. Ewers threw three touchdown passes to rally the Longhorns past Iowa State last week. He has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. But the freshman faces an Oklahoma State pass rush that leads the conference with 2.83 sacks per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: RB Bijan Robinson. He leads Big 12 players with 111.4 yards rushing per game and could take pressure off Ewers. He ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s meeting with the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The dual threat averages 324.7 yards of total offense per game, but he has completed under 50% of his passes in each of his last two games. But even if he struggles to pass, he has 309 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas is 9-3 all time in games at Oklahoma State. ... Oklahoma State defeated Texas 32-24 on the road last season. ... Oklahoma State’s Braydon Johnson averages nearly 20 yards per catch. ... Oklahoma State ranks fourth nationally with 45.3 points per game. ... Texas LB Jaylan Ford leads the conference with 9.4 tackles per game. Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb is second with 9.0. ... In 19 career games, Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s 18 career touchdown catches already rank fifth in school history ... Texas RB Keilan Robinson has blocked a punt and returned another one for a touchdown this season.

