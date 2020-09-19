Illingworth completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in just over a quarter of work, helping Wallace finish with four receptions for 94 yards. Freshman Alex Hale made three field goals, two in the fourth quarter, from 27, 40 and 29 yards.

AD

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first half.

AD

For Tulsa, Zach Smith completed 18 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, a 16-yard toss to Josh Johnson with 1:38 left in the first half that put the Golden Hurricane up 7-3.

NO. 13 CINCINNATI 55, AUSTIN PEAY 20

CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three on the ground, and Cincinnati opened with a victory over Austin Peay.

Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.

Jeremiah Otsvall passed for 202 yards for Austin Peay (0-3).

AD

NO. 19 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 34, GEORGIA STATE 31, OT

ATLANTA — Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.

AD

NO. 25 PITTSBURGH 21, SYRACUSE 10

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest against Syracuse.

AD

Pitt (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris.

The Panthers sacked Culpepper and starter Tommy DeVito seven times.