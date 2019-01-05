CORVALLIS, Ore. — Taya Corosdale’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave No. 11 Oregon State the lead and began a 12-4 game-ending run as the Beavers held off Washington State 76-69 on Friday night.

The Cougars (7-6, 1-1 Pac-12) led 65-61 with 3:21 to go on Chanelle Molina’s jumper but that was the last basket for WSU. Two Beaver free throws and Corosdale’s 3 then put Oregon State (11-2, 1-0) in front. Destiny Slocum scored five points in the final minute for Oregon State.

WSU trailed by 13 at halftime but outscored the Beavers 23-13 in the third quarter and 11-5 to start the fourth.

Mikayla Pivec scored 14 points, Slocum 12 and Aleah Goodman 10 for Oregon State with Maddie Washington grabbing 10 rebounds.

Borislava Hristova scored 24 points, Molina had 16 with 10 rebounds for the junior’s first double-double along with six assists, and Jovana Subasic added 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Cougars, who have lost 10 straight to the Beavers.

