No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia tops week in Pac-12 football

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. As nonconference games go, it doesn’t get much bigger in the Pac-12 than one of the conference’s best teams facing the reigning national champions. The first game under coach Dan Lanning will be a huge test for the Ducks against a loaded Georgia team that could be a barometer for the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff chances. Lanning was an assistant under Georgia coach Kirby Smart the previous four seasons before landing in Eugene, so he knows how ferocious the Bulldogs’ defense can be. Oregon is one of eight FBS schools to return all five starting offensive linemen, which should help, but Lanning has yet to name a starting quarterback. Former Auburn QB Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner.