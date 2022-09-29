No. 11 Penn St seeks a more polished outing vs Northwestern

The Nittany Lions weren’t happy with their lackluster win against Central Michigan last week. They want to show more against a team they’ve historically beaten up on before an open date and visit to No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15. The Wildcats, losers of three in a row, are looking to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2019. It hasn’t been all bad. Their losses have come in one-possession games, and coach Pat Fitzgerald has had success in Happy Valley before. His Wildcats won the last time they visited, in 2014.