Kent State (1-1) at No. 11 Penn State (2-0), noon ET (FS1).

Line: Penn State by 35.

Series record: Penn State leads 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Penn State gets its final nonconference tuneup against a team it’s beaten by an average of 23 points per game over five meetings before its first Friday night Big Ten opener on the road against Illinois. Kent State is 0-15 against Big Ten teams and hasn’t beaten an AP Top 25 squad since 2012 against Rutgers, then in the Big East, 35-23.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State’s running game versus Kent State’s defense. The Nittany Lions have churned out more than 200 rushing yards in five straight games dating to last season. RB Miles Sanders is patient and will burn the Golden Flashes if they can’t fight through blocks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: RB Jo-El Shaw appears to have the hot hand in a talented backfield. He ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries against Howard.

Penn State: WR KJ Hamler has burst onto the scene as one of Penn State’s hardest-to-tackle players and is maybe the quickest overall. He’s got three touchdowns and has been a big factor in each of the first two weeks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State announced that many grass parking lots will be closed due to rain and is asking fans attending the game who have permits for those grass lots to carpool and not bring an RV. . Penn State QB Trace McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 30 straight games. . McSorley needs just 12 rushing yards for 1,000 in his career. . CB Amani Oruwariye has interceptions in back-to-back games and seven in his career. . DT Kevin Givens returned from a 1-game suspension and made seven tackles last week. . Originally an Auburn commit, Kent State QB Woody Barrett, put up 387 yards of offense in the season opener at Illinois.

