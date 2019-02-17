GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Alexis Jennings scored a season-high 22 points, Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 19 and Destanni Henderson had 18 in leading No. 11 South Carolina to a 96-77 victory over Florida on Sunday.

Tyasha Harris added 11 points and 10 assists for her first double-double this season and help the Gamecocks (19-6, 11-1) stay tied atop the SEC with Mississippi State. South Carolina shot 59 percent.

Cuevas-Moore and Henderson scored 14 points each in the first half when the Gamecocks had 30 in the second quarter to overcome a nine-point Florida lead and go up 48-40 at halftime. Jennings scored 17 points in the third on 6-of-6 shooting, including a 3-pointer, and 4-of-4 shooting from the line and the Gamecocks extended their lead to 73-60. The lead remained in double figures in the final period, reaching a high of 22.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators (6-19, 2-10) with 19 points. Delicia Washington has 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double this season. Danielle Rainey scored 15 points, Zada Williams 14 and Kiara Smith 10.

The Gamecocks extended their win streak over the Gators to 11.

