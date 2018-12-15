Stanford guard Dijonai Carrington, left, reaches for a loose ball in front of Baylor guard Didi Richards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

STANFORD, Calif. — Alanna Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds, Shannon Coffee made a critical 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Stanford held on to beat previously undefeated No. 3 Baylor 68-63 on Saturday.

Kiana Williams had 13 points and five assists, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points, and the Cardinal (7-1) ended the Bears’ 36-game winning streak in the regular season.

NaLyssa Smith and Chloe Jackson had 15 points apiece for Baylor (8-1). The Bears have defeated two Top 25 teams on the road this season but couldn’t overcome 15 turnovers against the Cardinal.

Stanford led comfortably through three quarters and was up 60-44 early in the fourth, then held off Baylor’s best run of the game.

NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 92, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored a career-high 21 points to lead Louisville past Northern Kentucky.

The Cardinals (11-0) never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the first half.

Evans, a guard, came off the bench to score 10 of her points in the first half. Sam Fuehring and Kylee Shook scored 15 points for the Cardinals.

Grayson Rose led the Norse (1-6), who have lost six straight, with 16 points. Kailey Coffey added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 84, MAINE 46

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones scored a career-high 14 points and No. 10 North Carolina State routed Maine.

Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane added 11 points apiece, and Kiara Leslie and Grace Hunter each scored 10 for the Wolfpack (11-0), who had an easy time extending the second-best start in program history.

N.C. State shot a season-best 56.9 percent, forced Maine into a season-worst 27 percent shooting and held the Black Bears without a field goal for the final 6 minutes of the first half while taking a 50-17 halftime lead.

Kelly Fogarty scored a season-best 13 points and Parise Rossignol added 10 for the Black Bears (7-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Blanca Millan, who leads the America East with a 20.2-point average and was coming off a 36-point performance, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 72, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maci Morris led a balanced attack with 14 points, and Kentucky used a strong start to beat Middle Tennessee.

KeKe McKinney added 13 points, Taylor Murray had 12 and reserve Blair Green, who was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, scored 11 for the Wildcats (10-1).

Alex Johnson led Middle Tennessee (7-3) with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

NO. 19 MARQUETTE 80, GREEN BAY 54

MILWAUKEE — Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points, Isabelle Spingola added 17 off the bench and Marquette rolled past its in-state rival.

Allazia Blockton, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles (8-2) in their last game, added 13 points and Erika Davenport scored 10.

Frankie Wurtz led Green Bay (4-5) with 12 points.

SOUTH DAKOTA 74, NO. 22 MISSOURI 61

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ciarra Duffy scored 20 points and South Dakota beat Missouri 74-61 for the Coyotes’ first road win over a Top 25 team in program history.

The Coyotes (10-1) won their eighth straight game, a streak that includes a November victory over then-No. 23 Iowa.

Sophie Cunningham scored 19 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

