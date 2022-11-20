No. 11 Texas hosts Northern Arizona after Hunter's 26-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-0)
Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points in Texas’ 93-74 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Texas went 16-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.
Northern Arizona went 4-11 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 23.4 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.
