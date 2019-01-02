Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney (13) drives to the basket while defended by West Virginia forward Wesley Harris (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (Raymond Thompson/Associated Press)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jarrett Culver scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 11 Texas Tech overcame some early shooting troubles to beat West Virginia 62-59 in their Big 12 opener Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney added 14 points and Davide Moretti had 12 for Texas Tech (12-1).

Lamont West led West Virginia (8-5, 0-1) with 22 points. Derek Culver finished with 12 points.

Each of Texas Tech’s previous wins came by double digits. The Red Raiders had to scrape and claw to earn this one. The Red Raiders surrendered a nine-point lead in the second half. Moretti’s 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining put Texas Tech ahead for good, 55-54.

Culver, who played most of the game in foul trouble, scored six points in the final 41 seconds, and Moretti made one of two free throws with 3.3 seconds left for the final margin.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 77, HARVARD 57

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luke Maye scored 14 points to help North Carolina beat Harvard.

Cameron Johnson and Coby White added 13 points apiece in the Tar Heels’ final nonconference game. North Carolina led 44-39 early in the second half before pulling away with a 22-3 run. Harvard missed 11 consecutive shots from the floor as North Carolina extended its lead to 66-42 with 6:20 to play.

Nassir Little scored 12 points and Kenny Williams had 11 for the Tar Heels (10-3). Robert Baker scored 10 points for Harvard (6-6). The Crimson had 22 turnovers.

MARYLAND 74, NO. 24 NEBRASKA 72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith made a driving layup with 3.8 seconds left to break a tie, and Maryland used a late push to get past Nebraska.

Bruno Fernando had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and Smith accounted for Maryland’s final seven points to finish with 15.

Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) trailed 71-70 before Smith made a follow-shot off a 3-point try by Cowan with 28 seconds left. After James Palmer converted 1 of 2 free throws for Nebraska, Smith drove the middle of the lane for his decisive layup. Following a timeout, Nebraska (11-3, 1-2) tried to work the ball up the court before Ricky Lindo Jr. knocked away a pass under the basket.

Palmer scored 26 points for the Cornhuskers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.