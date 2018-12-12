Texas Tech’s Avery Benson (24) tries to steal the ball from Northwestern State’s Jacob Guest (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Associated Press)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver scored 15 points, Tariq Owens had 14 points and eight rebounds and No. 11 Texas Tech ran out to a 43-point halftime lead in a 79-44 victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders (9-0) matched their best start since 2008-09. All of the wins have been by double digits, and they had a 10-point lead less than five minutes into this rout.

C.J. Jones scored 11 points for Northwestern State (2-8).

NO. 24 HOUSTON 82, LSU 76

HOUSTON — Galen Robinson Jr. scored 18 points, Armoni Brooks added 13 — all in the second half — and No. 24 Houston overcame a 15-point deficit in to beat LSU 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Robinson was 7 of 15 from the field and had six assists and five rebounds, and Brooks added nine rebounds to help Houston (9-0) extend its home winning streak to 22 games.

Trailing by 15 with 19 minutes left, Houston outscored LSU 31-12 over the next 12 minutes to take a 63-62 lead. Robinson had eight points and Brooks seven during the run.

Ja’Vonte Smart had 18 points for LSU (7-3).

