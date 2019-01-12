AMES, Iowa — Sug Sutton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Joyner Holmes had a big block as No. 11 Texas survived two missed shots in the closing seconds to edge No. 20 Iowa State 64-62 on Saturday.

The Longhorns (14-2, 4-0 Big 12), who have won seven straight, used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to build a double-figure lead. The Cyclones rallied from 10 down in the fourth and had a chance to tie or win it at the end.

Iowa State made it a two-point game with 44 seconds left forced Texas into a shot-clock violation with 13.3 seconds to play. After a couple of timeouts, Holmes blocked a layup attempt by Alexa Middleton with five seconds to go. The Cyclones got the rebound but Bridget Carleton’s 15-footer was off the mark as time ran out.

Carleton led Iowa State (13-3, 3-1) with 20 points and Kristin Scott had 15, and both had nine rebounds.

Texas shot 51 percent but had 17 turnovers. Iowa State shot just 34 percent with eight turnovers.

