No. 11 UCLA visits Washington following Brooks' 22-point showing

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -10; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-67 loss to the USC Trojans. The Huskies are 7-3 in home games. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 70.2 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Bruins are 3-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA leads the Pac-12 shooting 37.0% from deep. Abramo Canka leads the Bruins shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Jaylen Clark is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

