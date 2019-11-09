UCLA broke the game open by outscoring the Lions (0-1) 32-13 in the second quarter to lead 48-22 at halftime. Corsaro made 6 of 7 shots and had 15 points. Chou had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in the quarter and Corsaro seven.
Jasmine Jones led Loyola Marymount with 12 points and Cierra Belvin had 11 off the bench. The Lions shot just 32 percent and had 26 turnovers.
