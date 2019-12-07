Charisma Osborne and Japreece Dean each added eight points for UCLA. Osborne made two of the Bruins’ three shots from beyond the arc. It was Onyenwere’s fifth game this season scoring more than 20 points.
De’Jionae Calloway and Jordyn Jackson scored 12 points apiece to lead CSUN (3-7).
UCLA jumped out to a 22-9 lead, but the Matadors pulled to 29-17 at halftime. CSUN cut the deficit to 35-29 with two minutes left in the third quarter, yet the Bruins scored the next six points, capped by Osborne’s 3-pointer that beat the quarter buzzer.
