UCLA missed its first three shots of the third quarter but closed with 11-straight makes, pushing the lead to 67-35.
Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points and Kiara Jefferson had 12 off the bench for the Bruins. Reserve Kayla Owens had 13 rebounds.
Ula Chamberlin had 15 points for the Wildcats, but her teammates combined to go 10 for 39. Weber State had 26 turnovers and UCLA converted those into 27 points.
