LOS ANGELES — Freshman Charisma Osborne scored 17 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 16 and No. 11 UCLA cruised to an 85-45 season-opening win over Weber State on Tuesday night.

Osborne scored the first five points of the season and an Onyenwere jumper put the Bruins up 12-0.

Weber State went 2 of 12 in the first quarter to trail 25-7 and then missed their first five shots of the second quarter. The Wildcats shot 24% in the first half and trailed 44-19.