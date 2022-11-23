No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Missouri 73-57

NASSAU, Bahamas — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57 on Wednesday.
Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.
Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.
Troup converted a three-point play with 3:33 remaining in the first half to give Missouri a 24-19 lead, but the Tigers didn’t make another field goal until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter.
Virginia Tech has beaten SEC opponents in back-to-back games after a 82-74 victory over Kentucky on Monday. The Hokies face Longwood on Sunday.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25