No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Missouri 73-57

NASSAU, Bahamas — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri 73-57 on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game.