No. 11 Virginia Tech women top No. 22 N.C. State in Play4Kay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina State 73-61 on Monday night in the Play4Kay game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series.

Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech’s 34 points — including all 15 in the fourth quarter. Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth.

Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech (19-4, 9-4 ACC), which plays No. 19 Florida State on Sunday in the second of five straight games against ranked opponents. Kitley recorded her 48th career double-double to help the Hokies to a 42-24 edge on the glass.

Advertisement

Virginia Tech scored the opening eight points of the game and led 15-4 midway through the first quarter. The Hokies led 39-28 at halftime behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Kitley and three 3-pointers by King. Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and outrebounded N.C. State 21-11.

Diamond Johnson scored 16 points for N.C. State (16-7, 6-6). Saniya Rivers added 10 points.

The 18th annual Play4Kay event celebrated the life of head coach Kay Yow.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article