The Wildcats shot 49% and made half of their 18 3-point attempts.
Leading 32-26 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run in the third to go ahead by double figures. Another 9-0 surge gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 19 with just under four minutes left in the game.
Amber Melgoza scored 22 points for the Huskies (11-13, 3-10), her 37th career 20-point game. Darcy Reese and Mai-loni Henson added 10 points each.
Arizona, then ranked No. 21, won at Washington 66-58 on Jan. 19.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.