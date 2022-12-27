No. 12 Baylor faces Nicholls State, looks for 8th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (6-6, 1-0 Southland) at Baylor Bears (9-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Bears face Nicholls State. The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Baylor is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 0-5 on the road. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Latrell Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Micah Thomas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

