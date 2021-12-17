The Cougars are 39-12-1 all-time against teams from Conference USA. ... BYU has made 38 previous bowl appearances with a record of 16–21–1. The Cougars have appeared in 19 different bowl games against 34 different opponents. ... This is BYU’s 16th bowl game in the past 17 seasons. ... BYU is playing in Louisiana for just the third time, and for the first time in a bowl game. Previously, the Cougars played regular season games in New Orleans against Tulane and LSU. ... Hall passed for 2,583 yards and 20 TDs against five interceptions this seasons. ... UAB is playing in just its fifth bowl game. ... The Blazers have three previous victories over ranked teams. ... UAB has won 42 games since returning to action in 2017, the most wins of any C-USA team during that span. ... UAB QB Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 2,085 yards and 15 touchdowns vs. six interceptions this season. He also has five TDs rushing. He has started nine games this season, going 6-3.