No. 12 Florida takes on No. 20 Kentucky in SEC East showdown

No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 12 Florida in a matchup of ranked SEC teams. The league opener for both teams matches schools picked to finish second and fourth respectively in the East Division in preseason media poll. Kentucky opened with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) but faces an uphill battle in The Swamp in its quest for a second consecutive series win over the Gators. The Wildcats will again be without first team All-SEC rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1,379 yards, nine touchdowns last season) as the administration determines discipline for an undisclosed matter. Senior Kavosiey Smoke will start in the backfield, but Kentucky seeks more than its 50 yards rushing on 26 carries against the Redhawks. Florida re-entered the rankings for the first time since October following an impressive 29-26 home upset of then-No. 7 Utah in Billy Napier’s debut as Gators coach. Quarterback Anthony Richardson got it done with his feet and arm, rushing for 106 yards with a career-best three scores and passing for 168 more yards. The teams are meeting for just the second time in 70 years ranked in the AP Top 25.