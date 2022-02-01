Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa each scored 10 points for Georgia Tech (18-4, 9-2 ACC). Hermosa also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points and Lexi Gordon added 11 for Duke (13-7, 4-6), which lost its third straight game.
Duke was without coach Kara Lawson for a third straight game due to health and safety protocols, and Celeste Taylor, averaging 11.7 points, did not play due to injury.
Georgia Tech doesn’t play again until Monday against No. 3 North Carolina State. Duke is at Pittsburgh on Thursday.
