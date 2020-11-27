Maryland has scored at least 21 points in the first halves of two straight Big Ten games for the first time in program history. The last time the Terps accomplished the feat against conference foes they were playin in the ACC in 2010. ... Indiana has won four of five against Maryland, five of its last six home games and is 9-3 in its last 12 league games overall — the program’s best mark during a 12-game span since going 9-3 from October 1987-October 1988. ... Tagovailoa’s 676 yards passing in the last two games are the most by any Maryland quarterback in consecutive weeks since Scott Milanovich had 692 yards in 1994. ... A win Saturday would assure the Hoosiers of two consecutive winning seasons in league play for the first time since 1987-88 and only the fourth time in program history. ... Terps RB Jake Funk is averaging 7.81 yards per carry, the second-highest average among FBS runners with 40 or more carries. ... Hoosiers S Jamar Johnson had two interceptions and a sack against No. 3 Ohio State and is tied for second in the Big Ten with three picks.