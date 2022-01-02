Damian Dunn scored 14 points and Nick Jourdain had 12 for Temple, which made a run at an upset; FanDuel Sportsbook had the Cougars as 16½-point favorites on the road.
Jahlil White buried a 3 that pulled the Owls to 57-54 with 6 minutes left and Jourdain followed with Temple’s 10th 3-pointer to make it 59-57 with 3:53 left in the game.
Houston’s Ramon Walker Jr., buried a 3 in front of his own bench as the shot clock expired to keep the Owls at bay.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 73, NORTHWESTERN 67
EVANSTON, Il. — Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to beat Northwestern.
Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) won their seventh straight.
Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).
The Wildcats led virtually the entire first half, and were up 33-26 at halftime after holding Michigan State to 9-for-27 shooting, including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers, in the first half. The Spartans took a one-point lead in the second half, but went scoreless for nearly four minutes as Northwestern pulled within 65-63 and Brown essentially put the game away with a 3-pointer with 49.1 seconds remaining.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25