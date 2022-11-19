No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)
Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana’s 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers.
Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
Miami (OH) finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The RedHawks averaged 5.5 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.